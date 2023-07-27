NFL Odds: Commanders Expected To Struggle In Tough NFC East Washington at least could be fun to watch this season by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily training camp previews. Next up: the Washington Commanders

The Commanders officially are under new ownership, but Washington fans might have to brace for more of the same this season.

Ron Rivera is back for his fourth season as Commanders head coach. After winning the NFC East in his first season, Washington has enjoyed life in the middle with seven- and eight-win seasons the past two seasons.

Washington was the only NFC East team that didn’t play make the playoffs last season, but it hopes a young roster can build a foundation to compete in the division.

2022 in review

8-8-1, fourth in NFC East

8-8-1 against the spread

5-11-1 over/under

Key offseason additions

OC Eric Bieniemy

QB Jacoby Brissett

CB Emmanuel Forbes (first-round pick)

Key offseason losses

QB Carson Wentz

S Bobby McCain

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +6500

Conference: +3000

Division: +1300

Win total: 6.5 (over -104)

To make playoffs: Yes +310, No -420

2023 awards contenders

Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Young +7500

Coach of the Year: Ron Rivera +3000

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Emmanuel Forbes +1800

2023 outlook

The Commanders must decide if Sam Howell is the future of the franchise, and the hope is Eric Bieniemy can help them make that decision. It also will serve as an opportunity for Bieniemy to show he’s just as good of a play-caller as Andy Reid and didn’t simply benefit from having Patrick Mahomes under center.

The NFC is the weaker conference, so Washington could be on the bubble for a postseason berth, again. Plus, with the New York Giants expected to regress and Mike McCarthy taking over the Dallas Cowboys offense, the Commanders just need to be average or above average on offense to compete.

The defense will help in that, especially if Chase Young can return at full strength to lead a dominant defensive line along with Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

That’s a lot that needs to go right, but at the very least, Washington could be an intriguing underdog to bet every week. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are also talented enough to be solid fantasy options if Howell or Jacoby Brissett is under center.