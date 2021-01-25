Matthew Stafford Odds: Bookmakers See Colts, Patriots Among Likely Landing Spots

Matthew Stafford appears to be on the move, and bookmakers have expressed the most likely landing spots for the veteran quarterback.

Oddsmakers believe the Colts are the favorite to land the Detroit Lions signal-caller in an offseason trade, depicted as Indianapolis sits at +210 courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Stafford reportedly “has his eyes on” Indianapolis, as well.

The New England Patriots (+350) and San Francisco 49ers (+350) are right behind Indianapolis with what are tied for the second-best odds.

The Miami Dolphins 4-to-1, Carolina Panthers 9-to-1 and Washington Football Team 11-to-1 are behind them. The odds that Stafford remains in Detroit and plays the 2021 season with the Lions, which appear less likely each day, currently are 5-to-1.

Obviously, the top teams listed are in need of a quarterback or, at the very least, have quarterback-related questions.

The Colts, specifically, just watched signal-caller Phillip Rivers, who spent the 2020 campaign in Indianapolis, retire. The Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and it appears 2020 starter Cam Newton and New England will go their separate ways. The 49ers would be interesting too, as a trade for Stafford would mean the end of the Jimmy G era in San Francisco.

