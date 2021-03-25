Celtics Reportedly Not Only Team Seriously Pursuing Aaron Gordon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics have been rumored to be the frontrunner to land Aaron Gordon by the NBA’s trade deadline, but Boston might not be the only team making a real push to acquire the veteran forward.

Gordon is expected to be moved by Thursday’s deadline. The 25-year-old has not shied away from his desire to be traded and the Magic — given the state of their franchise — should be looking to capitalize on his trade value. Boston for some time has been pegged as a logical landing spot for Gordon, as he has a chance to be a seamless fit with the Celtics and could make them a more serious threat in the Eastern Conference in the process.

But Gordon, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, has another motivated suitor in the Houston Rockets.

“The Rockets and the Magic have had serious talks on a potential Gordon deal, league sources said,” Lowe wrote. “The precise terms under discussion are not 100 percent clear, but best I can read the tea leaves, Houston would have to send out significant draft compensation — multiple picks — as part of any proposed Gordon deal.”

If Gordon had his way, one has to imagine he would choose Boston over Houston. The Rockets currently own the second-worst record in the Western Conference and they’ve effectively been a dumpster fire since shipping out James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Houston, as it stands, does not appear to have any direction, while Boston boasts two young All-Stars and might only be a piece or two away from being a championship contender.

But money talks, and if the Rockets view Gordon as a player who could help the franchise kickstart its rebuild, Houston very well could go the extra mile with its trade return.

The league’s trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

