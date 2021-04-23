NESN Logo Sign In

Kevan Miller is back as the Boston Bruins go for a “series sweep” of the Sabres on Friday night in Buffalo.

The Bruins defenseman is back in the lineup after missing the last five games with a scary-sounding foot issue. Miller’s week-long absence stemmed from cellulitis on his foot after his skate caused an infection. The D-man even spent time in the hospital where he received treatment for the issue, but he’s good to go now.

Miller will draw into the lineup for Connor Clifton.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expects to have Miller available Sunday and Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, too, but the blueliner might sit out the second half of a back-to-back situation.

The Bruins, who have won six straight and two of their first three in Buffalo this week, will go back to Tuukka Rask in net. Rask has been tremendous since returning from his own injury, winning all three of his starts, including a 32-save shutout Tuesday night against the Sabres.