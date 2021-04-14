Nathan Eovaldi Reveals Difference Between 2020, 2021 Red Sox Seasons

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2020 Major League Baseball season was anything but normal. And for the Boston Red Sox, they had a lot of voids to fill.

The Red Sox rotation was slim with the loss of Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale. The offense couldn’t seem to click with J.D. Martinez struggling, while Rafael Devers struggled on defense thanks in part to an ankle injury.

It was a season the team is happy to put in the rearview mirror.

Now the Red Sox are 8-3 after beginning the 2021 campaign 0-3 and everything seems to be gelling. Rodriguez looks good, Matt Barnes almost is unhittable, the offense appears to be back and they are atop the American League East standings.

Nathan Eovaldi, who went 4-2 with a 3.72 ERA in 2020, notices differences between the last two seasons. But one in particular really stands out.