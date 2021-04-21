Potential Patriots: Picking Defensive Tackle In Each Round Of NFL Draft

Rankings via The Athletic

Here they are ranked by our “Fit” metric, which standardizes and weights pre-draft testing measurables.

Now, let’s pick the best fit for New England in each round of the 2021 NFL Draft:

First Round: Christian Barmore, Alabama

Barmore is here by default since he’s the only defensive tackle rated by most sites with a first-round grade. He hits most of the Patriots’ athletic thresholds and is the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the class. At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Barmore should be able to hold up on early downs against the run, as well.

Second Round: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Nixon has ideal length at 6-foot-3, 313 pounds with 35 1/8-inch arms. He also tested very well for his size.

Nixon was inconsistent as a player and declared after his junior season. Bill Belichick knows Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz well, so he should get some trustworthy intel on the young defensive tackle.

Third Round: Alim McNeill, North Carolina State

McNeill is a really fun prospect. He has an ideal build for a nose tackle at a squat 6-foot-2, 317 pounds, and the speed and quickness that allowed him to run a 5-second 40-yard dash shows up on tape.

We included McNeill over top fit Milton Williams because of the former’s size. Williams is one of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the 2021 NFL Draft class, and if the Patriots are looking for an interior pass rusher, then he very well might be their guy. McNeill is a more traditional fit, however.

Fourth Round: Tyler Shelvin, LSU

Another nose tackle prospect, players with Shelvin’s 6-foot-2, 350 pound frame are hard to find. He can be immovable in the middle of a defense.

Fifth Round: Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

Brown is a pretty similar prospect to Nixon. He’s young, big, long, athletic and inconsistent. His upside is high, but the team that drafts him will need to be patient.

Sixth Round: Khyris Tonga, BYU

With just 31-inch arms, Tonga lacks ideal length for the NFL. He was disruptive in the middle of BYU’s defense, however.