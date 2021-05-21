It’s almost as if the atmosphere at TD Garden is rising to a crescendo.
Fan capacity recently expanded from 12% to 25% — from 2,142 fans to 4,656 fans — and it certainly appears the return to a full building might be right around the corner if the Boston Bruins advance past the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The attendance increase is a welcome development for the Bruins. Not only because it reflects a sense of normalcy amid the fight against COVID-19. But also because the recent uptick in crowd support has been noticeable, according to Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy, who’s excited about the possibility of a packed house in the not-too-distant future.
“It’s loud because we’re so used to silence. I can only imagine now then when it goes to full capacity again,” Cassidy told reporters during a video conference Friday, two days after the B’s defeated the Caps 3-2 in double overtime in Game 3 at TD Garden to take a 2-1 series lead. “But for us right now, it’s great. Obviously, the overtime is when it’s gonna be the loudest, right? The goal. So, I don’t know. It felt like it was a full building when that went in (Wednesday), so it’s good to hear the fans.”
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the state’s plan to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions effective May 29. TD Garden then issued a statement saying it’s “working with the leagues to update our guidelines for May 29 and will have an official announcement when details are available.”
If necessary, Game 6 between the Bruins and Capitals in Boston is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 27. That game obviously wouldn’t have max capacity, but perhaps Boston’s first second-round matchup will, if the Bruins eliminate the Capitals?
“I think people are making a lot of noise, and there’s still the sound system now that’s in sync with people being in the building. So, I thought it was great,” Cassidy said of the Game 3 atmosphere at TD Garden. “Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later everyone can get in the building safe and leave the building safe, and get the numbers up. Because it’s just a better atmosphere for every sport, right? Home or road. Even on the road it’s way better in a full building and it’s loud, it’s playoff time, that’s what you want. It was good to hear it the other night, and hopefully it continues to expand the attendance numbers.”
The Bruins and Capitals return to the ice Friday night for Game 4 of their best-of-seven series. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all of the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 5:30 p.m.