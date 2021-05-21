NESN Logo Sign In

It’s almost as if the atmosphere at TD Garden is rising to a crescendo.

Fan capacity recently expanded from 12% to 25% — from 2,142 fans to 4,656 fans — and it certainly appears the return to a full building might be right around the corner if the Boston Bruins advance past the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The attendance increase is a welcome development for the Bruins. Not only because it reflects a sense of normalcy amid the fight against COVID-19. But also because the recent uptick in crowd support has been noticeable, according to Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy, who’s excited about the possibility of a packed house in the not-too-distant future.

“It’s loud because we’re so used to silence. I can only imagine now then when it goes to full capacity again,” Cassidy told reporters during a video conference Friday, two days after the B’s defeated the Caps 3-2 in double overtime in Game 3 at TD Garden to take a 2-1 series lead. “But for us right now, it’s great. Obviously, the overtime is when it’s gonna be the loudest, right? The goal. So, I don’t know. It felt like it was a full building when that went in (Wednesday), so it’s good to hear the fans.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the state’s plan to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions effective May 29. TD Garden then issued a statement saying it’s “working with the leagues to update our guidelines for May 29 and will have an official announcement when details are available.”

If necessary, Game 6 between the Bruins and Capitals in Boston is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 27. That game obviously wouldn’t have max capacity, but perhaps Boston’s first second-round matchup will, if the Bruins eliminate the Capitals?

“I think people are making a lot of noise, and there’s still the sound system now that’s in sync with people being in the building. So, I thought it was great,” Cassidy said of the Game 3 atmosphere at TD Garden. “Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later everyone can get in the building safe and leave the building safe, and get the numbers up. Because it’s just a better atmosphere for every sport, right? Home or road. Even on the road it’s way better in a full building and it’s loud, it’s playoff time, that’s what you want. It was good to hear it the other night, and hopefully it continues to expand the attendance numbers.”