NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall and the Boston Bruins at some point will discuss the winger’s future, and it’s entirely possible those conversations will lead to a contract extension.

Hall, who’s set to become a free agent this offseason, by all accounts has enjoyed his short time in Boston since coming over at the NHL trade deadline, and Bruins president Cam Neely indicated this week the organization would “like to get something done” as it relates to a new deal.

For now, however, Hall is focused on the task at hand: Winning the Stanley Cup.

It’s an achievement that has eluded the 29-year-old to this point in his career, which began as the No. 1 overall pick in 2010. And the Bruins, who have been rolling since Hall’s arrival, provide him with arguably his best opportunity yet to secure hockey’s ultimate prize.

“I think every team in the playoffs has a chance, and we’re no different, obviously,” Hall told reporters Friday during a video conference. “I feel like it’s a pretty legitimate shot and you don’t have these opportunities every year. You can’t take it for granted that you’re going to be in the playoffs every year. Obviously, I’m a pretty good example of that. So I’m excited. It’s a great group of guys that we have and a lot of skill, a lot of leadership, a lot of experience. I’m really looking forward to it.”

But about that contract…

Hall, of course, made the surprising decision last offseason to sign a one-year, $8 million deal with the Buffalo Sabres. As such, he’ll again hit the open market this summer.