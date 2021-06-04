Bruins Notes: Brad Marchand Breaks Down OT Winner In Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

Both goaltenders looked fantastic pretty much all night in Game 3 of the Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders series.

So, naturally, an ugly goal from Brad Marchand proved to be the winner.

The Bruins’ star winger scored on a bad-angle attempt just 3:36 into the extra period to give Boston a 2-1 win and series lead.

Hemmed in the defensive zone, Patrice Bergeron did a fine job to win a puck battle and backhand it along the end boards to Charlie McAvoy. The defenseman carried it all the way to the offensive blue line before slipping a pass just to his left to Marchand. The winger dashed along the left wing boards, and shortly before reaching the end line launched a shot that beat Semyon Varlamov.

“It was a great job by the guys getting the puck out of the zone,” Marchand said over Zoom after the game. “They had been out there a long time and were tired, so Chucky did a really good job slowing the play down, allowing (Sean Kuraly) to change and me to get on the ice and get some space. And then, just tried to get it on net, and it found its way in.”

Fluky things tend to happen in overtime. Marchand’s shot wouldn’t exactly fall under the umbrella of a Grade A opportunity, but that hardly is a reason not to shoot in the extra period.

“Obviously not a great one, but any puck — especially in overtime — has a chance to go in,” Marchand said. “That’s always something I think every team talks about going into overtime, is you can’t pass up a shot, and that’s another example of it.”