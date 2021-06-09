Patriots Positional Preview: Three Big Questions Facing Linebacker Group

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster.

Next up: linebackers.

OFFSEASON CHANGES

A whole lot of them. After lacking quality depth at both inside and outside linebacker last season, the Patriots took major steps to improve both spots this offseason.

On the edge, they brought back Kyle Van Noy after his one-year Miami vacation, spent big on two-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon (four years, $54.5 million) and used a third-round pick on Oklahoma’s Ronnie Perkins, a potential steal at No. 96 overall.

Their external additions at inside ‘backer were less flashy — free agent pickup Raekwon McMillan projects as a depth piece, and fifth-rounder Cameron McGrone might not play this season as he recovers from a torn ACL — but that group should greatly benefit from the expected return of Dont’a Hightower, who opted out of last season.

The Patriots also signed Harvey Langi for a second tour of duty in Foxboro and return a number of young players with potential, including Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Terez Hall.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Will Hightower be the same player?

Position coach Jerod Mayo openly asked that important question last week. Mayo isn’t concerned about Hightower’s mental readiness (“He’s one of the smartest players that I’ve been around”) but he acknowledged he doesn’t know where his former teammate will be physically after a full year away from the field.