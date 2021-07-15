How Does Jarren Duran Call-Up Impact Red Sox Lineup? Alex Cora Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

The promotion of outfield prospect Jarren Duran provides the Boston Red Sox with a good problem to have.

The Red Sox now have added another player to the mix, and manager Alex Cora depicted that Duran would have been in the starting lineup if Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees was not postponed due to COVID protocols. Essentially, that would have moved utility man Kiké Hernández to second base and meant second baseman Christian Arroyo started on the bench.

Cora acknowledged the different combinations that Duran’s call-up could present.

“We’ll consider left field, too. It’s something that we talk about,” Cora said on a video conference implying Duran’s versatility. “Obviously (Hernández) is going to play a little more second base than usual. But (Duran’s) been playing left, center and right, so we’ll move him around. We’ll go with whatever we need that day, or whoever gets an off-day we’ll use him. So it’s not a given that he’s going to play center field every day.”

The Red Sox have deployed an outfield mostly consisting of, from left to right, Alex Verdugo, Hernández and Hunter Renfroe. It’s unlikely that Verdugo or Renfroe will be taken out of the starting lineup, especially if they can keep up their production at the plate. And even if Renfroe does hit a slump, his defense is too good to not have in the grass. Of course, having four capable outfielders — not including designated hitter J.D. Martinez — is not a bad thing.

Cora also explained what it could mean for Arroyo, specifically. The 26-year-old certainly has been impactful both at the plate and in the field making him another player that probably shouldn’t see a drastic decrease in playing time.

“He worked out at first base today. We’ll try to get him comfortable there,” Cora said. “Actually today I said ‘Just let me know when you’re comfortable’ and he said ‘I’m comfortable right now.’ So he’ll play second, he can play short, he can play third, he can play first, we can DH him.