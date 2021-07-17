Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Jarren Duran Starts, Xander Bogaerts Sits

NESN Logo Sign In

The next Boston Red Sox versus New York Yankees tussle will have at least one surprising aspect.

Jarren Duran will make his big-league debut Saturday at Yankee Stadium when Boston and New York play the second game of their weekend series. The Red Sox called up Duran from Triple-A Worcester this week and had intended for him to play in the series opener. However, the postponement of Thursday night’s game delayed Duran’s debut by two days.

Duran will play center field and bat sixth for Boston. Duran’s entry into the lineup prompts manager Alex Cora to rest Xander Bogaerts and shuffle other parts of the lineup.

Kiké Hernández remains in the leadoff spot but plays shortstop, instead of center field where he has been shining defensively in recent weeks. Alex Verdugo bats second and plays left field. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez hits third.

Bogaerts normally bats cleanup, but third baseman Rafael Devers moves up one spot to fourth, and right fielder Hunter Renfroe fills in at No. 5 in Boston’s batting order.

Catcher Christian Vázquez, second baseman Christian Arroyo and first baseman Bobby Dalbec remain in place, batting seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

Saturday’s game might feature a pitchers’ duel, in which a pair of 2021 All-Stars face off. Nathan Eovaldi starts for Boston. Gerritt Cole takes the mound for the Yankees.