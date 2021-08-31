Biggest Questions Facing Each Patriots Position Group On Cutdown Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Judgment day has arrived for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots, like every other NFL team, must whittle their roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday — a process that already is underway.

As news of roster cuts begins to roll in, here’s a look a the biggest cutdown-day questions facing each Patriots position group:

QUARTERBACK

Beyond the obvious question of whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones will start in Week 1, the Patriots also need to decide whether to also keep third-stringer Brian Hoyer on their 53-man roster. Cutting Hoyer and carrying him on the practice squad is one potential option.

RUNNING BACK

Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor all should be safe, but what will the Patriots do with Brandon Bolden? The veteran is an accomplished special teamer and a popular figure in the locker room, but he didn’t play in the preseason. Also, will Jakob Johnson make the 53? The Patriots love their fullbacks, but they rarely utilized one during their two-tight end heyday in the early 2010s.

TIGHT END

Will the Patriots keep three tight ends (Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Devin Asiasi) or four? Matt LaCosse got off to a strong start in camp but hasn’t been seen since being knocked out of the first Patriots-Eagles joint practice.

WIDE RECEIVER

Will the injured N’Keal Harry stick on the roster? Did Kristian Wilkerson, who flashed at the beginning and end of training camp, do enough to win a spot? Could Gunner Olszewski be a surprise cut after his inauspicious end to the preseason? Will the Patriots look to add to this group via trade or waiver claim?