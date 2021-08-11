Alex Cora Not Blaming Red Sox Front Office For Post-Deadline Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no way around it: the Boston Red Sox are struggling of late.

Boston is 2-8 in its last 10 games and have fallen from the top spot of the American League East standings. The New York Yankees are just 1.5 games back of the Red Sox, with the Toronto Blue Jays just 2.5 behind.

Many look to the trade deadline as to why the Red Sox are spiraling given the fact Toronto and New York addressed needs last month, whereas Boston brought in outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who’s dealing with a hamstring and groin injury, and relievers Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, who have done more harm than good in their appearances.

But if you ask Alex Cora, he believes the team could do better to close out games.

“We’ve had a lot of opportunities to put teams away with the people we have here,” Cora told reporters over Zoom prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “We haven’t performed.”

Boston blew a 7-2 lead over the weekend and ended up losing 8-4 to the Rays after being up 4-1. Matt Barnes and Josh Taylor haven’t looked the same since the All-Star break.

There still is plenty of baseball to be played, but the Red Sox need to start closing out games if they want to remain in the postseason race.