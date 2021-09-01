NESN Logo Sign In

As it turns out, the Red Sox don’t even know what the worst case scenario will look like.

Boston fell 8-5 to the Tampa Bay Rays despite a ninth-inning rally that saw the tying run at the plate. But as a COVID-19 outbreak took Xander Bogaerts as its latest victim during the game Tuesday, the Red Sox lost much more than ground in the American League playoff push.

As it stands after the game, seven players and three coaches have been placed on the COVID-19 related injury list.

“They aren’t going to stop the tournament for the Red Sox, we know that,” manager Alex Cora said over Zoom after Tuesday’s loss, adding that Major League Baseball hasn’t contacted them about their situation.

Bogaerts, Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura all have tested positive for the virus, along with coaches Kiyoshi Momose and Ramón Vázquez. Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin have been named close contacts.

The team is getting thinner by the day with essentially no idea how to deal with shortstop and second base positions. Cora couldn’t do anything but laugh at that realization in postgame media availability.

“Well Ramón tested positive, so he’s out for 10 days, so we can’t use Ramón,” Cora joked. “I’m like 15 pounds overweight, can’t move. Carlos (Febles), he had gout for two years so he can’t play short.