The Red Sox snapped their longest losing streak of the season at five games with a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday, and they also snapped out of the funks that had plagued them both offensively and defensively leading up to the long-awaited win.

Lately, Boston has been plagued by starting pitching struggles and a quiet offense. On Wednesday, everything came together.

Eduardo Rodriguez, who gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in his last start July 29 — which came days after he departed a start against the New York Yankees with a migraine — was the pitcher he needed to be against the Tigers. He tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walking four while striking out a season-high 10 batters.

“It was big for us,” Rodriguez said after the win. “Just after the streak we had, this is a huge win that we needed. So it’s now just trying to go out there and try to bring every series, and if we can every game. I feel like it was a big push for us just to win today and that’s a good way to start the winning streak now.”

Rodriguez said he wasn’t happy with how many batters he walked, but manager Alex Cora didn’t think that was something worth dwelling on.

“Before those two (games affected by migraine), he was really good,” Cora said. “We felt like stuff-wise, he was where he was supposed to be. He was making adjustments throughout games. Today he recognized a few things against him and he went after them. He didn’t like the walks, but like I said, ‘Let’s focus on the positive. You did an amazing job and gave us a chance to win.'”

The rest of the Red Sox pitching staff cobbled together eight combined strikeouts for a total of 18 on the night.