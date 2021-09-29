Bruins Roster Projection 2.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

Week 2 of Boston Bruins training camp is underway, as veterans and rookies alike take the ice to prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 NHL season.

While the first two lines probably are pretty set in stone, the bottom six is what’s intriguing with the additions of Nick Foligno, Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek. While the trio certainly could fit on either the third or fourth lines, we got a look at what the forward lines could look like come Oct. 16 when the Bruins open their season against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.

We released our first roster projection last week, and things have changed a tad since then, so here’s our second one:

FORWARD

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Nick Foligno

Tomas Nosek–Jack Studnicka–Curtis Lazar

Extras: Trent Frederic, Chris Wagner

— We don’t need to explain the first line.

— Coyle was a full participant in training camp for the first time at the beginning of the week. He appears ready to go and is not using his surgically repaired knee as an excuse for his shortcomings last season. While replacing David Krejci will be no easy task, Coyle will continue to build chemistry with Taylor Hall and Craig Smith throughout camp in hopes to create a dangerous second line.

— DeBrusk did not have his best season last year, but playing alongside veterans like Haula and Foligno could prove to be greatly beneficial to his game and help him reach his potential. It also helps that the Bruins are 100% vaccinated and will have lesser COVID-19 protocols to deal with this year. Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed some of those restrictions were tough on the forward and helped open up the line of communication shortly after the season ended last year. So, some veterans on his line and a much-needed conversation with his coach certainly should help DeBrusk.