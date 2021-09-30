J.J. Taylor, Next Man Up In Patriots Backfield, Lauds James White’s Leadership

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — James White reportedly is done for the season, but he still will have a large impact on the Patriots backfield moving forward.

White likely will miss the rest of the 2021 campaign due to the hip subluxation he suffered Sunday afternoon while playing against the New Orleans Saints. In the days since the veteran was carted off the Gillette Stadium field, Patriots players have been universal in their praise for the 29-year-old captain.

Second-year pro J.J. Taylor, potentially primed to replace White as New England’s third-down back, was asked Thursday about how White has helped him since he entered the NFL. White’s tutelage surely will benefit Taylor and all Patriots backs as their roles increase.

“I can honestly say he’s one of the biggest leaders on the team,” Taylor said of White. “For me, he’s just been showing me the path, giving me tips and just been, like you said, a mentor to me.

“Helping me out when times get tough and keeping me pushing when things are going good, and making sure that I’m staying in my lane and doing things I’m supposed to do.”

Taylor was inactive in Week 1 but played in Weeks 2 and 3, albeit sparingly. His talent both as a runner and as a receiver out of the backfield have been clear since last season, and remain so whenever touches the ball.

However it’s in blitz pickup — something White excelled at — that Taylor must prove trustworthy before he can earn consistent playing time.