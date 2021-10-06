NESN Logo Sign In

One theme seemed to be more prevalent than others as player after player sat down for their postgame press conference after the Boston Red Sox advanced past the New York Yankees following a 6-2 win in the American League Wild Card game.

It wasn’t one of the two home runs — one by Xander Bogaerts and one by Kyle Schwarber — and it wasn’t even during one of the five scoreless innings pitched by starter Nathan Eovaldi. It came in the sixth inning, after Eovaldi allowed a solo home run as the Yankees cut their deficit to 3-1, with the Red Sox defense recording the “play of the game” in the eyes of many.

“That was better than the homer for me personally,” Bogaerts said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That changed the game. I really feel like that was one of the biggest moments of that game regardless of all the homers we hit and all the walks (seven) that we took and what not. The momentum changed right there big time.”

The momentum-changing play came as Yankees star Aaron Judge was waved around from first base on a hit off the Green Monster by Giancarlo Stanton. Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández played it perfectly, backing up left fielder Alex Verdugo who went for the ball off the wall. Hernández then quickly gathered it and hit cut-off man Xander Bogaerts. The Red Sox shortstop then turned and fired it home as his throw beat Judge with catcher Kevin Plawecki placing the tag.

“It looked amazing,” Verdugo said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “(Kiké) was right there on it, fired it in, perfect throw to the cutoff and I mean (Bogaerts) knowing what to do with it and making a solid throw. It was unbelievable. Those plays make us win ballgames. That was huge.”

Schwarber said much of the same.

“If I could label the play of the game, that would be the play of the game for me,” the designated hitter said. “Xander cuts him down at home plate, keeps it a 3-1 game versus a 3-2 game and were able to go out there and tack on more.”