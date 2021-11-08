Bill Belichick Fires Back At Stephon Gilmore, Refutes Ex-Patriot’s Claims

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick and Stephon Gilmore clearly aren’t on the same page about how things ended in New England for the star cornerback.

Last week, Gilmore said he “didn’t agree” with how the Patriots handled his quad injury before trading him to the Carolina Panthers in October. Gilmore, who said he wasn’t ready at the start of training camp, also confirmed contract disagreements played a role in his New England exit.

So, how does Belichick feel about those remarks?

“Surprised to hear him say that because we had several meetings and laid out a plan on how he would rehab once he came back to training camp,” Belichick said Monday morning during a “Greg Hill Show” interview, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “Of course, he wasn’t here all spring. We really didn’t have any idea where he was. But, when he came back we had several meetings and talked about that. You’d have to ask him.”

Gilmore picked off Mac Jones on Sunday in what wound up being a comfortable 24-6 victory for the Patriots in Carolina. Belichick also told “GHS” he and Gilmore didn’t speak at all Sunday..

Gilmore did meet with Patriots owner Robert Kraft during pregame warmups.