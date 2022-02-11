How Eagles’ Darius Slay Responded To Mac Jones’ Pro Bowl Trash Talk

NESN Logo Sign In

After sneaking a touchdown pass around Darius Slay in last Sunday’s Pro Bowl, Mac Jones had some words for the Philadelphia Eagles’ star cornerback.

“What’s up, bro?” a smiling Jones told Slay, as captured in a mic’d-up episode of “Game Day All Access.” “Remember when I torched y’all in training camp? That was like training camp, when I torched y’all.”

“We whooped your ass in training camp,” Slay replied.

“No way,” the New England Patriots quarterback said. “When I went in?”

After a clip of Jones’ trash talk went viral Thursday, Slay voiced his dissent on social media, saying Jones was “throwing picks left (and) right” when the Eagles hosted the Patriots for a pair of joint practices last summer.

“We literally (dropped) like 3 a day!!” Slay tweeted, followed by three crying-laughing emojis.

Man he was throwing picks left an right!!! We literally drop like 3 a day!! ??? https://t.co/fTnMn5NvL1 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 10, 2022

Who’s telling the truth here? Honestly, neither of them.