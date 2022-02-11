How Eagles’ Darius Slay Responded To Mac Jones’ Pro Bowl Trash Talk

After sneaking a touchdown pass around Darius Slay in last Sunday’s Pro Bowl, Mac Jones had some words for the Philadelphia Eagles’ star cornerback.
“What’s up, bro?” a smiling Jones told Slay, as captured in a mic’d-up episode of “Game Day All Access.” “Remember when I torched y’all in training camp? That was like training camp, when I torched y’all.”
“We whooped your ass in training camp,” Slay replied.
“No way,” the New England Patriots quarterback said. “When I went in?”
After a clip of Jones’ trash talk went viral Thursday, Slay voiced his dissent on social media, saying Jones was “throwing picks left (and) right” when the Eagles hosted the Patriots for a pair of joint practices last summer.
“We literally (dropped) like 3 a day!!” Slay tweeted, followed by three crying-laughing emojis.
Who’s telling the truth here? Honestly, neither of them.
Jones didn’t carve up the Eagles’ defense the way he did the New York Giants’ one week later, but he wasn’t some overwhelmed, turnover-happy mess, either. Our charting of those Eagles joint practices had Jones going 13 of 22 in 11-on-11 drills and 15 of 17 with one interception in 7-on-7s over two days. The rookie QB had a few shaky periods but also excelled at times, following up his lone INT with 10 consecutive completions.
Slay, though, claimed Philly defenders “could’ve (had) 10” picks against Jones. So, they’ll have to agree to disagree on that one.
But despite their differing opinions, Slay did say he’s impressed with how Jones has improved since they squared off on the practice field. He believes the Patriots found a good one.
“Buddy nice now,” the Eagles corner tweeted. “He gotten a lot better since training camp. He’s goin to be great in this league.”
Jones, who made his first Pro Bowl as an alternate, went 12-for-16 for 112 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one instantly memorable celebration in the NFL’s annual all-star game.
