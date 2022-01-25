Why Wild Divisional Round Actually Might Be Good Sign For Mac Jones, Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

“The Patriots are porked.”

That’s what Tony Massarotti said at the top of Monday’s “Felger & Mazz” episode, and he’s not the only one who feels that way after a wildly entertaining weekend of playoff football. After watching what the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills did Sunday night, many feel New England, with Mac Jones at quarterback, isn’t close to competing for a Super Bowl.

And they might be right. However, depending on how you feel about Jones, you could argue that the Patriots and their fans should be encouraged by what happened during the NFL’s divisional round.

If Bill Belichick and New England intend to replicate, or approximate, the formula they rode to unprecedented success during the Tom Brady years, then they indeed might be “porked.” The defense, while acknowledging the presence of young talent, mostly is old and slow; the offense lacks game-breaking players; some assistant coaches might not be long for Foxboro; and Mac Jones obviously is not Tom Brady, a player capable of covering up significant flaws. The NFL has changed, and building teams outward from the trenches while prioritizing cheap, serviceable depth is both difficult and time-consuming.

But here’s the thing: You might not even need to do that stuff anymore. Yes, complimentary, hard-nosed football still is necessary, but Belichick’s emphasis on evenly distributing money across all three phases is looking increasingly antiquated.

The Chiefs scored 42 points, including 16 points after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, on the NFL’s top-rated defense. They’re back in the AFC championship game despite their bad defense (24th in DVOA) and middling offensive line. And the Bills, poorly coached and soft on both lines, nearly beat them.

The Cincinnati Bengals overcame their own bad defense and offensive line — not to mention a questionable head coach and a losing culture — to beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, whose physical, Belichickian defense, coached by Mike Vrabel, sacked Joe Burrow nine times. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back from a 27-3 deficit to tie the Rams, only to watch Los Angeles, which puked on itself in all three phases and deserved to lose, submit its own Undertaker GIF and win on a last-second field goal.