Could Evan Engram Be Unconventional Solution To Patriots’ Slot WR Need?

The Patriots must add a receiver this offseason, and some (this writer) would argue they should upgrade in the slot, rather than outside.
But who could be available?
New England could go bargain shopping in free agency for someone like old friend Braxton Berrios, or it could swing a bit bigger for the Christian Kirks of the world. The Patriots also could trade for an established slot receiver — the Patriots reportedly have been doing “excessive” work on wideouts this offseason — or target someone in the draft, like Alabama product John Metchie.
However, New England also could try an unconventional path, if it feels like taking a creative risk.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday that some teams are interested in pursuing New York Giants tight end Evan Engram as a slot receiver. Engram, 27, was not franchise-tagged Tuesday and will become a free agent next Wednesday.
Here’s Rapoport’s report:
A tight end? As a slot receiver? It actually makes sense — when you’re talking about Engram, anyway.
Engram, taken 23rd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, is listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds and is one of the more athletic tight ends in football. He never has reached his potential in New York, with his rookie campaign — 64 catches, 722 yards and six touchdowns — still responsible for his career-highs in all three categories. Engram also has battled injuries, playing a full season in 2020 but missing a combined 16 games across his four other campaigns.
One thing has remained constant: Engram’s usage as a de facto receiver, particularly in the slot.
Engram lined up in the slot on 37% of his passing-game snaps over his first four seasons. That number ticked up in 2021, with Engram lining up in the slot on a whopping 69.5% of his snaps in the passing game. (All stats via Pro Football Focus.)
For the sake of comparison, let’s look at the slot percentages for Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, starting New England slot receiver Jakobi Meyers and star receiving tight ends Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts.
Smith: 30.6%
Henry: 61.7%
Meyers: 66.3%
Kelce: 44.7%
Pitts: 43.8%
Engram lined up wide (8.5%) less often than everyone on that list, and lined up in-line with less frequency than everyone except Pitts and Meyers. So, Engram basically is a slot receiver, and it makes sense that teams are considering him as such.
But does any of that mean Engram would be a good fit for the Patriots, whose offense functions at its highest level when it has a quick, shifty wideout capable of getting open on a consistent basis?
Honestly, it’s hard to make a compelling case. Engram’s injury issues are concerning, as his inability to maximize his enormous talent. Yes, the Giants’ offensive struggles, including poor quarterback play, deserve some of the blame, but Engram is capable of far more than he’s shown since entering the NFL.
Engram’s playstyle also isn’t what the Patriots normally look for in the slot. He’s not as quick or shifty as the Wes Welkers, Danny Amendolas and Julian Edelmans of the world, and he hasn’t been asked to run the same kinds of routes. That doesn’t mean the Patriots can’t leverage his strengths and coach him up, but New England probably would be better served to find a quick fix rather than a project.
Lastly, unless the Patriots were to sign Engram with the intention of using him solely as a slot receiver, they’d have to figure out how to make everything work at tight end. In all likelihood, adding Engram would result in the Patriots parting ways with Smith, who disappointed in his first season in New England. But neither Engram nor Henry are especially good blockers, and you can’t have both of them lining up as slot tight ends.
So, the only logical approach would be to roster Engram, Henry and Smith. That might work in “Madden,” but the real-life results probably would be less inspiring.
Ultimately, the idea of Engram becoming the next great Patriots slot receiver is little more than a fun idea.