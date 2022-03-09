Could Evan Engram Be Unconventional Solution To Patriots’ Slot WR Need?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots must add a receiver this offseason, and some (this writer) would argue they should upgrade in the slot, rather than outside.

But who could be available?

New England could go bargain shopping in free agency for someone like old friend Braxton Berrios, or it could swing a bit bigger for the Christian Kirks of the world. The Patriots also could trade for an established slot receiver — the Patriots reportedly have been doing “excessive” work on wideouts this offseason — or target someone in the draft, like Alabama product John Metchie.

However, New England also could try an unconventional path, if it feels like taking a creative risk.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday that some teams are interested in pursuing New York Giants tight end Evan Engram as a slot receiver. Engram, 27, was not franchise-tagged Tuesday and will become a free agent next Wednesday.

Here’s Rapoport’s report:

A day after several TEs got franchise tags, one note: Teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram of the #Giants as a slot WR, as well as TE. They believe he?s a match-up problem as a WR, which adds to his value in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2022

A tight end? As a slot receiver? It actually makes sense — when you’re talking about Engram, anyway.