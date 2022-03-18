Four Questions Facing Bruins Ahead Of 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL trade deadline is right around the corner and many are wondering if the Bruins will make a move.

Boston certainly has areas of need to address if it wants to continue to compete in a tough Atlantic Division, especially after the Tampa Bay Lightning reportedly acquired Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday afternoon.

Here are four questions the Bruins are facing ahead of the March 21 deadline.

Who will center the second line?

Erik Haula is doing a fine job between David Pastrnak, but the Bruins do need a legitimate second-line center. David Krejci’s season in Czech Republic ended Thursday, so naturally questions arose about whether he’d return to the NHL. Krejci would need to clear waivers if he wanted to make a comeback and he would fill the void he left behind. However, there are other centers on the market.

Where does Jack Studnicka fit with the Bruins?

Studnicka is an interesting case. He bulked up over the offseason and long has been regarded as one of the top prospects for the Bruins, but he has yet to find his fit in the lineup. Some of that is due to the fact the Bruins are healthy at the center position and he has been seen as more of a top-six player. Studnicka was recalled by the B’s in the absence of Patrice Bergeron and will have a chance to play on the top line Friday night, so it will be a big game for him.

Will Boston make a splash?

Boston isn’t too far away from being a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and maybe a big move isn’t exactly what it needs to do. The B’s are set up nicely for the future, but if they truly are in win-now mode then maybe general manager Don Sweeney adds a big-name player. The core isn’t getting any younger and the Florida Panthers and Lightning are a force in the Eastern Conference.

Will the Bruins get help on defense?

The defense hasn’t been awful this season. In fact, it’s been fine. But a shut-down D-man would go a long way for this Bruins team.