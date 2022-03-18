Nathan Eovaldi Wanted Lineup Card To Prepare For Red Sox-Rays Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi already is in midseason form in just the second game of spring training.

The Red Sox pitcher will take the mound Friday when Boston hosts the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park and he wanted to make sure he was fully prepared to face the American League East rival.

Prior to first pitch, manager Alex Cora told reporters Eovaldi wanted the Rays lineup card so he could prepare himself on how to attack the lineup, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. Cora reminded Eovaldi that spring training games don’t count, but it certainly is refreshing to know the right-hander is ready to do what it takes to win.

Friday will be Eovaldi’s first start of spring training as he prepares to be the Red Sox’s Opening Day starter for the third straight season April 7 against the New York Yankees.

Boston will need Eovaldi to bring the same kind of energy all season as it will be without Chris Sale to begin 2022 after the southpaw suffered a stress fracture in his ribcage.

Red Sox-Rays is set for 1 p.m. ET on NESN. Boston began its spring training slate Thursday afternoon when it earned a 14-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.