Drastic MLB Schedule Change In 2023 Could Be Major Factor In AL East

NESN Logo Sign In

The way Major League Baseball has made its schedule year after year hasn’t changed much, but fans will see a difference come the 2023 season.

There were a slew of changes in the new collective bargaining agreement including a universal designated hitter and a ban of the shift. One change that seems to have gotten overlooked is how the league plans to balance out the schedule after this season.

MLB teams spend a majority of the 162-game season facing teams in their division with some interleague play scattered in here and there. For Boston Red Sox fans, this means they see the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles quite a bit and don’t see teams like Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels or Los Angeles Dodgers all that often.

With players like Seiya Suzuki on the Cubs, Shohei Ohtani on the Angels and Mookie Betts on the Dodgers, fans likely want to see some of the best players throughout the league more than once every few years.

The Athletic’s Jayson Stark broke down how the 2023 schedule will look:

56 Games in Division — 14 vs. each division rival

60 Games vs. Rest of League — 10 vs. each remaining team in league