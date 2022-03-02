Zack Greinke To Red Sox? Examining Boston As Potential Fit For Ex-Ace

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Zack Greinke is 38 years old. He’s pitched 18 major league seasons, earning six All-Star selections and winning a Cy Young Award in 2009.

It’s unclear whether Greinke will return for the 2022 campaign, but if he does, the right-hander is an interesting free agent option despite no longer being at the height of his powers. He’s a veteran hurler who still had moderate success with the Houston Astros in 2021, largely because of his ability to reinvent himself in the latter stages of his career.

The Red Sox already added rotation depth this offseason, signing James Paxton, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill before the MLB lockout. But they also lost Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers in free agency, and Paxton still is recovering from Tommy John surgery — he won’t be available until later in the year.

As such, Boston could further augment its stable of starting pitchers before Opening Day. And it’s worth examining whether Greinke makes sense for a team with World Series aspirations after reaching the American League Championship Series last season.

Position: SP

Age: 38 (Oct. 21, 1983)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

2021 stats

30 appearances (29 starts), 171 innings

11-6 record, 4.16 ERA, 120 strikeouts

1.17 WHIP, 4.71 FIP, 103 ERA+

6.3 K/9, 1.9 BB/9, 3.33 K/BB