Clayton Kershaw To Red Sox? Why Star May Not Fit In Boston Rotation

Career stats

379 games (376 starts)

185-84 record, 2.49 ERA, 2,670 strikeouts

1.004 WHIP, 2.77 FIP, 9.8 K/9

Why Kershaw makes sense for Red Sox:

A third player in the rotation behind Sale and Nathan Eovaldi is a necessity considering Rodriguez previously occupied that spot. Nick Pivetta figures to be the favorite for the third rotation slot, at least to start the season, though Tanner Houck very well could make a run for that down the line after a successful 2021.

Kershaw, a tried-and-true star, has proven he can take a pitching staff to another level. His 2.49 career ERA — amassed over 14 seasons spent with the Dodgers — leads all active pitchers. And even though his 3.55 ERA was his highest since his rookie season in 2008, Kershaw still finished 2021 with a better ERA than any Red Sox starter besides Sale, who posted a 3.16 ERA through nine games.

He also fits right into the spot held by the lefty Rodriguez as another southpaw in a heavily right-handed lineup.

Why Kershaw doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

Considering Sale managed in valuable moments during the offseason, it’s safe to assume he will be ready to go by the time Opening Day rolls around. He has a good source of advice in the clubhouse should he run into trouble, considering Nathan Eovaldi has recovered from Tommy John surgery twice. But should Sale hit any hiccups — and even when he’s healthy, for that matter — the Red Sox need to ensure reliable players behind him in the rotation.

Kershaw is a star when he’s healthy, but he was moved to the injured list on eight separate instances in 2021. Most notably, he missed more than two months in the second half of the season with an arm injury, going on IR on July 7 and returning Sept. 13. He missed the postseason with an arm injury, too.

Entering his age-34 season, it seems Kershaw may be more of a liability than a rotation-topping star — at least for the Red Sox, who inked some pitching depth already. James Paxton — who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will not be ready for Opening Day — Michael Wacha and veteran Rich Hill joined in the offseason.

Spotrac projects Kershaw’s market value as a $31.8 million average annual salary over the course of a three-year deal. That might be adequate in his prime — and Kershaw and teams interested in him likely know that — but it’s impossible to say what sort of deal Kershaw will want to sign and what product teams will get him from him when he does.