Clayton Kershaw To Red Sox? Why Star May Not Fit In Boston Rotation

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
So far this offseason, we have considered whether the Red Sox should shell out for defensive stars around the diamond, like first basemen Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo, shortstops Trevor Story and Carlos Correa and outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Michael Conforto, among others.
But the mound isn’t an area to be overlooked for the 2022 Red Sox. There are quite a few question marks after the team lost Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers in free agency. like what Chris Sale will look like when he is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery and whether Matt Barnes can regain his form after a tumultuous end to the season.
Does Clayton Kershaw fit in the Red Sox rotation? A three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, the career Los Angeles Dodgers star certainly is enticing on paper.
Let’s take a closer look.
Info
Position: Starting pitcher
Age: 33 (March 19, 1988)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
Bats: Left
Throws: Left
2021 stats
22 appearances (22 starts)
10-8 record, 3.55 ERA, 144 strikeouts
1.019 WHIP, 3.00 FIP, 10.7 K/9
Career stats
379 games (376 starts)
185-84 record, 2.49 ERA, 2,670 strikeouts
1.004 WHIP, 2.77 FIP, 9.8 K/9
Why Kershaw makes sense for Red Sox:
A third player in the rotation behind Sale and Nathan Eovaldi is a necessity considering Rodriguez previously occupied that spot. Nick Pivetta figures to be the favorite for the third rotation slot, at least to start the season, though Tanner Houck very well could make a run for that down the line after a successful 2021.
Kershaw, a tried-and-true star, has proven he can take a pitching staff to another level. His 2.49 career ERA — amassed over 14 seasons spent with the Dodgers — leads all active pitchers. And even though his 3.55 ERA was his highest since his rookie season in 2008, Kershaw still finished 2021 with a better ERA than any Red Sox starter besides Sale, who posted a 3.16 ERA through nine games.
He also fits right into the spot held by the lefty Rodriguez as another southpaw in a heavily right-handed lineup.
Why Kershaw doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:
Considering Sale managed in valuable moments during the offseason, it’s safe to assume he will be ready to go by the time Opening Day rolls around. He has a good source of advice in the clubhouse should he run into trouble, considering Nathan Eovaldi has recovered from Tommy John surgery twice. But should Sale hit any hiccups — and even when he’s healthy, for that matter — the Red Sox need to ensure reliable players behind him in the rotation.
Kershaw is a star when he’s healthy, but he was moved to the injured list on eight separate instances in 2021. Most notably, he missed more than two months in the second half of the season with an arm injury, going on IR on July 7 and returning Sept. 13. He missed the postseason with an arm injury, too.
Entering his age-34 season, it seems Kershaw may be more of a liability than a rotation-topping star — at least for the Red Sox, who inked some pitching depth already. James Paxton — who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will not be ready for Opening Day — Michael Wacha and veteran Rich Hill joined in the offseason.
Spotrac projects Kershaw’s market value as a $31.8 million average annual salary over the course of a three-year deal. That might be adequate in his prime — and Kershaw and teams interested in him likely know that — but it’s impossible to say what sort of deal Kershaw will want to sign and what product teams will get him from him when he does.
With all of that in mind, the Red Sox are better off passing on this one.
Verdict: Not a fit.
Prediction: Kershaw signs with the Texas Rangers