Carlos Rodón To Red Sox? Why Signing High-Upside Lefty Could Make Sense

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Red Sox make a splash before Opening Day? As part of our “free agency fits” series, we’re examining whether several top players remaining on the open market make sense (or don’t make sense) as Boston builds its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

The Red Sox already made a few moves to augment their starting rotation, signing James Paxton, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill before the MLB lockout.

Paxton still is recovering from Tommy John surgery, though, and Boston lost Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency. So, the Red Sox theoretically could look to add another starter before Opening Day.

Might Carlos Rodón fit the bill?

Rodón is coming off a career-best season with the Chicago White Sox in which he earned an All-Star selection and finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting. He also threw a no-hitter in April.

That said, those highs came with a few lows, which presumably will impact Rodón’s market, to the point where it’s nearly impossible to project his next contract. Basically, whichever team signs Rodón will do so knowing the left-hander carries both upside and risk.

Let’s examine.