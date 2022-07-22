These 34 Red Sox Teammates Showcase David Ortiz’s Long-Lasting Legacy

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame career will be remembered for the singular moments as much as the overall body of work. The guy literally changed Major League Baseball history with a few swings of the bat.

But step back for a 30,000-foot view and you’ll realize Ortiz’s longevity, and ability to perform at an elite level for such a prolonged period, speaks to his accepted place in Boston lore. No player in Red Sox history has been more influential or important as Big Papi.

Just think, Ortiz arrived in Boston in 2003 — to very little fanfare, in fact — with the “Curse of the Bambino” very much intact. By the time he retired in 2016, the Red Sox had added three World Series banners to the right-field façade (2004, 2007 and 2013). The franchise shattered the notion it couldn’t win on baseball’s big stage, establishing itself as a perennial championship contender, and Ortiz was at the center of that dramatic transformation, all while other pieces continued to shift around him.

The Red Sox’s identity changed multiple times throughout Ortiz’s 14-year run in Boston, from the lovable “idiots” of 2004 to the “bearded brothers” of 2013 and beyond. And Ortiz’s impact can’t be overstated. He didn’t just help build a culture. He, in many ways, was and is the culture.

To truly assess the magnitude of Ortiz’s contributions, one must look no further than the names who shuffled through Boston between 2003 and 2016. We’re talking about some really good players — legends, in some instances — and yet Ortiz stood tall as the face that ran the place.

Back when Pedro Martinez entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015, we broke down the top 45 Red Sox players of his tenure (1998-2004) — in honor of his No. 45 — with rankings based on an inexact, non-scientific system that took into account each player’s peak performance, value, years of service and intangibles, among other difficult-to-describe factors.

Now, let’s perform a similar exercise for Ortiz, this time going more chronologically — as opposed to impact-based — to essentially highlight the 34 players most synonymous with the slugger’s Red Sox career. In other words, when you think of Ortiz’s time in Boston, you might also think of these dudes.