NFL Writer Believes Patriots Draft Pick Can Fill James White’s Role

NESN Logo Sign In

James White has become an integral contributor and leader to the Patriots, but a 2022 NFL draft pick could be primed to step into the 30-year-old’s pass-catching role.

New England placed five players on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday, including White, who has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered last season. The running back did not participate in OTAs in June, but fourth-round rookie Pierre Strong Jr. has impressed in offseason camps.

The No. 127 pick out of South Dakota State worked out as a kick returner showing off his impressive speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash). According to NESN’s Zack Cox, Strong has the skill set and physical profile to step into White’s role, but the rookie needs to show he can excel in the pass game. His college coach, John Stiegelmeier believes he has the ability to do so in a conversation with ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“He’s phenomenal. That’s his greatest strength,” Stiegelmeier told Reiss on Sunday. “He has unbelievable hands — very soft. We would like to isolate him on a linebacker and say ‘advantage Pierre.’ “

The former Jackrabbit had 62 receptions for 581 yards and three touchdowns in 48 games in the FCS. Stiegelmeier believes Strong also has the mental profile fitting for the Patriots.

“His humility, his ability to be a team player and do what is asked of him and not want more, but prepare for more — that’s not a common trait nowadays, Stiegelmeier said. “Young men, student-athletes, want it and think they should be getting it. Pierre was patient, humble, and when he got his chance exploded.”

Stiegelmeier added, “I’ve had a number of people who follow the Patriots say Pierre is a perfect fit for their philosophy in terms of using running backs.”