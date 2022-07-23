Why There Might Never Be Another David Ortiz In MLB History

NESN Logo Sign In

Will there ever be a player quite like Boston Red Sox legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer David Ortiz?

There will be another slugger to join the 500 homerun club. Surely someone will surpass his 541 career homers as well as his many statistics that rank toward the top of Major League Baseball history. But there is a lot more than statistics behind what made Ortiz a living legend. There’s a good chance they’ll never be anyone quite like Big Papi.

Most Clutch Hitter Of All Time

While having 10 seasons of 30 home runs and 100 RBIs makes him one of the best ever, his knack for hitting in the clutch is what set him apart from the rest of the league’s top sluggers.

Big Papi had 23 walk-off hits in his career, four more than the next closest player. On top of the incredible stories that cement his legacy as the most clutch hitter of all time, he also happens to have the statistic to back it up.

Chip On His Shoulder

The city of Boston has been blessed with superstar athletes who have been spurned to the point where they work like they are fighting for the last roster spot regardless of their accolades.

Tom Brady is the most famous sixth-round pick of all time. His leading receiver for a portion of his career was a former college quarterback taken as a seventh-round flier, Julian Edelman.

Atop the many sob-to-success stories is Ortiz, who was traded as a lowly player to be named later from the Seattle Mariners to the Minnesota Twins, who would later release him.