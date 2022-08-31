Why Alex Rodriguez’s Timberwolves Deal Is Reportedly At Risk

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Alex Rodriguez’s $1.5 billion bid to become co-minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves is in jeopardy, and his breakup with Jennifer Lopez isn’t helping matters.

The former New York Yankees slugger joined up with e-commerce tycoon Marc Lore to purchase the Timberwolves in April 2021. According to The New York Post’s Josh Kosman, Rodriguez and Lore were supposed to be equal partners when they made a $250 million down payment in July 2021. The cash investment, coupled with the assumption of a chunk of debt on the team, amounted to a 20% stake.

“However, A-Rod at the time had failed to come up with his full share, leaving Lore to cover the balance, three sources close to the situation said,” Kosman wrote Tuesday. “As a result, Lore now has a roughly 13% share in the Timberwolves while A-Rod has amassed a mere 7%.”

An NBA source told Kosman the partnership was meant to be “50/50.”

Lore was the founder of Diapers.com and sold his grocery startup, Jet.com, to Walmart in 2016 for $3.3 billion.

Rodriguez and Lore have to make the next 20% payment by the end of 2022, and A-Rod is reportedly “scrambling” to raise his half, in addition to the cash he needs for the down payment.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if A-Rod becomes a subservient No. 2 to Lore,” a source told Kosman, who predicted Lore might end up buying more than half and control the team.