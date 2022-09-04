Red Sox Wrap: Trevor Story Helps Boston Sweep In Triston Casas Debut

The Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers on Sunday after scoring four runs in the first inning and holding on for a 5-2 victory at Fenway Park.
After five straight wins, the Red Sox improve to 67-68 on the season. The Rangers now have lost eight games in a row and drop to 58-75 on the campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Triston Casas made his MLB debut for the Red Sox after being called up to Boston prior to the series finale. Casas, the organization’s No. 2 prospect, didn’t take long to make his presence felt with a pair of sound defensive plays in the first inning. Casas later made his best defensive play on a hard-hit ground ball by Adolis Garcia in the third inning, saving a run as the Rangers had a runner on second base.
Casas (1-for-4) recorded his first MLB hit in the fifth inning on an infield single to the shortstop. He made contact in all four of his at-bats, including a first-inning fly out to right which flirted with the right-field wall.
All in all, it was a solid debut for the 22-year-old. And Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated it won’t be the last time fans see him with the 2018 first-round pick set to earn extended time for Boston. The Red Sox sent Bobby Dalbec down to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding roster move with veteran Eric Hosmer remaining on the injured list, opening the door for a heavy dose of Casas.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Xander Bogaerts (3-for-4, two RBIs, run) recorded three hits to extend his multi-hit streak to eight games, the longest streak of his career. He also tied the MLB’s longest streak of two or more hits this season, per the team.
— Trevor Story (3-for-4, three RBIs, run) got the Red Sox off to an impressive start with his three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Boston scored four runs on four hits in the frame. Story later stretched for a heads-up double in the fifth inning and flashed the leather with a beautiful catch on a line drive in the sixth. He finished one triple short of the cycle.
— Connor Wong had another good game both behind the plate and at the dish. Wong threw a runner out the speedy Leody Taveras trying to steal second in the sixth inning and also reached base three times on three walks.
