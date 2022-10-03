Patriots Rookie Class Makes Strong Statement In Loss To Packers

NESN Logo Sign In

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Early in the offseason, Robert Kraft put pressure on Bill Belichick and new personnel executive Matt Groh to perform well in the 2022 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots owner made similar comments ahead of the last year’s draft, which ultimately produced Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson, among others.

And while it’ll be a while before we know just how good this Patriots rookie class is, the early returns have been encouraging — with Sunday’s game against the Packers represented a high mark.

Most notably, fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe played admirably in relief of Brian Hoyer, who left in the first quarter with a head injury. Zappe ultimately wasn’t good enough to prevent a 27-24 overtime loss for New England, but the rookie drew widespread praise from his teammates for stepping up and playing well in a near-impossible spot.

However, he wasn’t the only Patriots rookie who showed well at historic Lambeau Field. In his first start, fourth-round cornerback Jack Jones forced and recovered a fumble, racked up seven tackles and got a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers. First-round guard Cole Strange held up well in pass protection and appeared to excel in run blocking. Third-round corner Marcus Jones finally got a chance to show off his punt-returning skills and delivered two returns for 49 yards, including a 29-yarder, while averaging 27.8 yards per kickoff return. Even undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler made a great tackle in punt coverage despite being flagged for a soft horse-collar penalty (Patrick Chung’s words, not ours).

It was an encouraging game for the youngsters, and it didn’t go unnoticed by Patriots veterans.

“Really proud of the young players on this team,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said in the locker room. “Had a lot of rookies step up and make big plays. Obviously, Bailey, but … Marcus in the kicking game, Jack Jones. Proud of the way the young guys played.”

Safety Devin McCourty agreed with Slater’s assessment.