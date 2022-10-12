Friends Reportedly Unhappy Tom Brady ‘Refusing To Bend’ For Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen was reportedly not happy with Tom Brady’s decision to come out of his short retirement to play in the 2022-23 NFL season, and she doesn’t seem to be the only person to be disappointed in the Buccaneers quarterback’s decision.

A large sticking point for the Brady-Bündchen divorce rumors is the Tampa Bay QB’s choice to return to the NFL to play a 23rd season. The couple of 12 years are reportedly living apart with Bündchen reportedly hoping for a big gesture from Brady, and the latter is reportedly hoping to make the process as clean as possible.

The power couple has reportedly hired divorce lawyers, and they hope for the best for their three children while they decide how to split assets.

Many have given their opinions on the couple’s rumored tensions, and some of their friends have spoken out about the situation.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source told Us Weekly in an issue published Wednesday. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

The source added: “This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return.”

The last point is a common thread many can agree with. There is reportedly hope between Brady and Bündchen that the two can reconcile, but as stated before, Bündchen is reportedly hoping and waiting on Brady.