Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

The red-hot Boston Bruins will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday’s contest against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
The Bruins, fresh off an overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, continue to deal with injuries as goaltender Jeremy Swayman, forwards David Krejci and Craig Smith along with defenders Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort all out of the lineup. Boston coach Jim Montgomery, however, will be sticking with the forward pairings that helped Boston win its 10th game of the season Tuesday.
With the injury to Swayman, the Bruins have recalled Keith Kinkaid from Providence, but will roll with Linus Ullmark for the second time in three days.
Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the Bruins a short underdog and the over/under set at six goals, according to the consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (10-1-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–A.J. Greer
Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Jakub Lauko
Hampus Lindholm–Connor Clifton
Derek Forbort–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Anton Stralman
Linus Ullmark
NEW YORK RANGERS (6-3-2)
Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin–Vincent Trocheck–Alexis Lafreniere
Jimmy Vesey–Barclay Goodrow–Julien Gauthier
Sammy Blais–Ryan Carpenter–Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren–Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller–Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones–Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
