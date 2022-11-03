Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

The red-hot Boston Bruins will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday’s contest against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The Bruins, fresh off an overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, continue to deal with injuries as goaltender Jeremy Swayman, forwards David Krejci and Craig Smith along with defenders Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort all out of the lineup. Boston coach Jim Montgomery, however, will be sticking with the forward pairings that helped Boston win its 10th game of the season Tuesday.

With the injury to Swayman, the Bruins have recalled Keith Kinkaid from Providence, but will roll with Linus Ullmark for the second time in three days.

Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the Bruins a short underdog and the over/under set at six goals, according to the consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–A.J. Greer

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Jakub Lauko