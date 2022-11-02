Ex-Patriot LeGarrette Blount Says Bailey Zappe Should Start Over Mac Jones

Quarterback drama was nonexistent for the Patriots in Week 8, but some New England fans still aren’t satisfied with Mac Jones as the team’s signal-caller.

The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 22-17, last Sunday, but the victory was largely attributed to Zach Wilson’s disaster of a second half that didn’t leave Jones much trouble to deal with.

If a pick-six went the other way, however, the takeaway from Jones’ day would have been more negative. It’s why there is still a desire to see Bailey Zappe as the starting quarterback moving forward.

Those in the locker room support both quarterbacks, and the consensus among former players is the admonishing of fans for booing Jones in the Chicago Bears game in Week 7.

Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount was on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” and was asked by NESN Bets analyst Claudia Bellofatto who he believes should be the starter for New England.

“If you have confidence in both quarterbacks — they both can play ball — it doesn’t really affect the locker room too much,” Blount said. “I’d say the problem probably lies into the coaching. ‘Who do we trust more? Who do we believe in more?’ My personal opinion, I like Bailey. Bailey has been playing really well with his opportunities. He’s taken full advantage of them. He provides a spark, and the boys respond to him really, really well. I’m going with Bailey, man.

“I know Mac came back last week and got them a dub against the Jets, who had only lost two games at that time, I know he came back and provided a spark, but he did his thing. He had (35) passes, and he completed (24) and he only had (194) yards. Again, that speaks for itself. Again, once you play the Jets, the Patriots are the Patriots and the Jets are the Jets. It’s always going to be that way, no matter what their record is. I’m on the Bailey Zappe train. He’s had a 300-yard game as well, but he threw (two) touchdowns with his. Mac had a 300-yard game and threw (three) picks with his. I’m on the Zappe train.”