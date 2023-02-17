Here’s Moment Catfish Was Thrown Onto Ice During Bruins-Predators

The Bruins probably won’t forget their game in Nashville on Thursday night for a slew of reasons.

Sure, Boston made easy work of the Predators and won 5-0 and had their siblings in attendance at Bridgestone Arena while the B’s moved to 41-8-5 on the season. But it was the end of the second period that they’ll likely remember.

With about 10 seconds to go in the middle frame, a fan threw a catfish onto the ice. This has been a tradition among Preds fans for years to chuck the ocean life over the boards — much like Detroit Red Wings fans would throw octopi onto the ice.

Usually there’s a rhyme or reason for the catfish getting thrown — like a Predators win — but they were down 4-0 when the fan decided the fish had been with them long enough.

Decent distance, good arc, funny little flop, points off for blood on the ice. 6/10. pic.twitter.com/j10HMeStHp — NESN (@NESN) February 17, 2023

It’s unclear why the fan picked that moment to rid themselves of the fish. Maybe it started to smell or maybe it was time to go home after Nashville went into the third period down four goals.

Who knows, but the Bruins know they (probably) won’t run into any fish being thrown on the ice Saturday when they return to TD Garden to host the New York Islanders.