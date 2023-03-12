Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lines, Pairings

For the second time in as many days, the Bruins and the Red Wings will meet for a matinee matchup.

Boston and Detroit will square off for the second leg of a back-to-back, home-and-home set Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena. The Bruins claimed Game 1 between the Original Six teams Saturday at TD Garden and became the fastest team to reach 50 wins in a season in NHL history. The B’s overcame a two-goal deficit to earn the record-breaking victory, which also helped Jim Montgomery’s club clinch a playoff spot a mere week and a half into March.

Linus Ullmark saved 29 of the 31 shots he saw from the Red Wings on Saturday, and he’s in line for some deserved rest when the Bruins kick off their five-game road trip. Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in between the pipes for the Black and Gold on Sunday looking to rebound from Thursday’s home loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for the final regular-season meeting between the Bruins and the Red Wings:

BRUINS (50-9-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Dmitry Orlov–Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman