Bruins’ Tyler Bertuzzi Finding Groove Despite Bad Luck

When the Boston Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi ahead of the NHL trade deadline, his teammates knew the type of player he was and what he could bring to the team.

The 28-year-old winger notched his first point with Boston in his Bruins debut, and his play has not disappointed his teammates or the fans since.

Unfortunately, Bertuzzi has had four goals disallowed since joining the Black and Gold on March 2, something he’s never had in his career. He finally potted his second goal Thursday in Boston’s 2-1 overtime thriller over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I like being in front of the net,” Bertuzzi told reporters as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “There’s a lot of skilled guys around making plays. I’m just there to get any rebound.”

Bertuzzi has played 14 games with Boston, posting two goals and five assists for seven points and enjoying every minute of it.

“It’s been great, obviously. The guys are awesome,” Bertuzzi said. “Winning’s fun, so is coming to the rink every day. We only have one goal in mind, and we keep pushing toward it.”

Known throughout the league as an agitator, Bertuzzi, like other teammates, has been impressed by Jakub Lauko, who dropped the gloves in the second period with Blue Jackets defenseman Billy Sweezey.