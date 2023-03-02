Bruins Unsurprisingly Earn High Grade For Tyler Bertuzzi, David Pastrnak Deals

Don Sweeney has had a busy two weeks, but the deals he and the Bruins front office have made set up the team to win now and build toward the future.

The general manager’s latest moves came Thursday, when Boston traded for Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings for two draft picks. David Pastrnak signed an eight-year extension the same day as the Black and Gold made a strong statement to the rest of the NHL.

Last week’s trade for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway were graded well by experts, and they have paid off in a short amount of time. Thursday’s deal for Bertuzzi was no different.

ESPN gave Boston a B-plus for the deal. They noted the multiple injuries Bertuzzi has dealt with this season that have limited him to 29 games. But the 28-year-old winger was viewed as an asset, and he will be after Taylor Hall was placed on long-term injured reserve and Nick Foligno was placed on injured reserve.

“Is this overkill?” ESPN wrote. “At some point it’s worth asking whether a team that has steamrolled everybody in the league — literally: They’re the first squad to beat all 31 teams at least once in a single season — needed to ‘tinker’ as much as they have.”

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman gave a similar grade, but Dom Luszczyszyn and Sean Gentille gave the Bruins an A for the trade deal, and the trio also viewed the transaction as a positive one for the Red Wings.

“What I like most about the move, I think, is that it?s both reactionary and utterly correct,” Gentille wrote. “Since he traded for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway (an A, by the way), Sweeney has watched the Maple Leafs overhaul their defense, the Rangers add Patrick Kane and the Lightning ominously clear salary space. So he acted. How about a 30-goal scorer? Does that work? Alrighty then. Bravo.”