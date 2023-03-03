Dmitry Orlov Continues To Be Seamless Fit With Bruins With Another Multi-Point Game

“I don’t know. I have no answer,” Orlov told reporters when asked why it’s been a seamless transition. “It’s a good team, and they always try to find the plays, try to play for each other and try to create (plays). It’s important in this league. If you have a lot of skill, you have to make plays. Sometimes it works. Every time I played with the Caps against Boston, it’s a tough team to play, and I’m happy to be here.”

“It’s a great team. That’s why they’re in first place right now. I’m happy to be here and just try to do my best every game and have a chance to play every game like it’s my last game and bring everything and enjoy it.

“Great inside team, you can see how close they are in the locker room, in life, and outside the rink. It’s special to be here, and we’re playing good hockey right now, and especially (Thursday). Maybe (Tuesday’s win against the Calgary Flames) wasn’t great, but we still found a way to win, and it’s important. It’s what good teams do.”

The overtime win in Calgary was stolen by the Bruins, who looked sloppy in the second period with their then eight-game win streak on the line. But, as they’ve done all season, they toughed it out and never gave up and came away with two points.

Thursday’s win was a bit different given the score and Orlov made sure to help be part of NHL history after the Bruins became the fastest team to reach the 100-point threshold.

Orlov and the rest of the Bruins look to make it 10 straight wins Saturday afternoon when they host the New York Rangers. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m ET. The game will air on ESPN.