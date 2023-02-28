Dmitry Orlov Impressed Jim Montgomery In Bruins’ Win Vs. Oilers

Dmitry Orlov had the unpleasant task of defending Connor McDavid in just his second game as a member of the Boston Bruins.

Sometimes there’s not much that can be done to slow down the NHL’s best player, as McDavid showcased with his first goal in the Edmonton Oilers’ eventual 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Monday night at Rogers Place.

But Orlov was a big reason the Oilers’ top line largely was kept at bay for most of the game. The defenseman, whom the Bruins traded for last week, was moved to the top pairing for Monday’s game.

It was more than just helping on the defensive side of the puck that made Orlov stand out to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. Orlov ended the win with two assists, including one on Tomas Nosek’s game-tying goal just 13 seconds after McDavid put the Oilers up 1-0 in the first period.

Orlov also forced a McDavid turnover.

His big night earned him high praise from his head coach.

“He was really good. First period was spectacular,” Montgomery told reporters after the game. “He made a couple plays I was like, ‘Wow,’ in the D-zone and in the offensive zone.”