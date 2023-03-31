Patriots Mailbag: What’s Pats’ 2023 Ceiling After Offseason Moves?

Let’s dive into another batch of your New England Patriots mailbag questions.

@ashley1992__

Hi Zack, what do you think the odds are that the Patriots bring in Lamar?

Low, it seems. After Robert Kraft said he heard from Meek Mill that Lamar Jackson wants to play for the Patriots — still a very strange sentence to type — Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard and Jeff Howe of The Athletic both reported the team is not planning to pursue the 2019 NFL MVP.

Could that change? Sure. The deadline for Jackson to sign his franchise tender isn’t until July, so it might be several months before this saga is resolved. But it makes sense that New England would be hesitant to pay what it’d take to land the star quarterback, in terms of both trade compensation and salary demands.

Should they be? Opinions on that vary. I broke down the pros and cons of a potential Jackson pursuit earlier this week:

@cstandrew23

Do you expect the Patriots to trade up, or trade down more in the draft? Seems like they have more of a history trading down rather than up for a player

Traditionally, yes, the Patriots have been more likely to trade down than trade up. But they’ve done plenty of both. Since 2010, the Patriots have traded back 32 times, traded up 17 times and made three draft-day trades to acquire veteran players.

As for how they might handle their first-round pick (No. 14 overall) this year, I’d say a trade back is far more likely than a trade up. The last time the Patriots traded up for a player in Round 1 was way back in 2003, when they climbed one spot to take Ty Warren at No. 13. Recently, they traded down in the first round in 2020 and 2022 before selecting Kyle Dugger (No. 37) and Cole Strange (No. 29), respectively.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising, though, to see the Patriots trade up on Day 2. They did so in the second round of each of the last five drafts.