Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Blaze Twins En Route To Series Win

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins, 11-5, at Fenway Park on Thursday to win the series over the American League Central leaders.

The Red Sox moved back to .500 with a 10-10 record, and the Twins dropped to 11-8 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston rarely finds itself on the positive end of fast starts, but that changed Thursday afternoon. Tanner Houck got things going with a 1-2-3 first inning that featured two strikeouts to avoid an early deficit. Alex Verdugo then got the Red Sox on board first with a solo home run. Boston’s offense really came alive in the third inning. Emilio Pagán came on in relief for Kenta Maeda, who left the game due to an ankle contusion suffered when a ball off a Jarren Duran’s bat hit him. The Red Sox tore up the right-hander with a six-run third inning and took a commanding 7-0 lead that Boston never relinquished as Fenway Park’s 111th anniversary ended in victory.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Houck improved to 3-0 on the season and went a career-high seven innings against the Twins. He struck out seven batters and only gave up three runs off six hits.

— Verdugo added a single along with his solo homer and went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs.