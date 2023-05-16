Riley Reiff Has This Simple Motivation In First Patriots Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Riley Reiff has enjoyed what many would consider a successful NFL career.

The veteran offensive tackle has played 11 seasons in the league (and counting), appearing in 163 games and starting 149 of them. He’s banked more than $70 million across stints with five different franchises, not including the money he’ll earn from the one-year, $5 million contract he signed with the New England Patriots in March.

That’s a solid run for any NFL player. But to Reiff, it’s incomplete.

Reiff met the New England media for the first time Tuesday. Asked what motivates him to keep playing at age 34, the 2012 first-round draft pick succinctly replied: “A ring.”

Postseason success has mostly eluded Reiff throughout his decade-plus in the NFL. He was the starting left tackle on the 2017 Minnesota Vikings team that pulled off the “Minneapolis Miracle” in the divisional round before being throttled by the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Two seasons ago, his Cincinnati Bengals made a surprise run to Super Bowl LVI but lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Reiff suffered a season-ending injury two months before that Super Bowl, so he was forced to watch his team’s defeat in frustration from the SoFi Stadium press box. His other nine pro seasons featured just one total playoff win.

“You guys know this, but to have fun, you’ve got to win, right?” said Reiff, who spent last season with the last-place Chicago Bears.