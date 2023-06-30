A 2023 NBA Champion visited Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch in Thursday’s Red Sox-Marlins series finale.

Boston native and Denver Nuggets point guard Bruce Brown took the mound sporting a Red Sox jersey.

2023 NBA Champ & Boston native @BruceBrown11 is in the building! pic.twitter.com/qN9W0rPaqK — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 29, 2023

The 26-year-old averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this NBA season. His numbers in the postseason were similar, where he averaged 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Coming off a championship season with Denver, it was nice to see the Massachusetts native return home and deliver the first pitch ahead of the Red Sox game.

But could there be another homecoming in the works with Brown being an unrestricted free agent this offseason? While the Celtics have to like Brown’s skill set, it seems unlikely that the two sides unite with Boston needing to look at more cost-effective options.