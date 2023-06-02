Adam Silver Gives Haunting Update On NBA’s Ja Morant Investigation

The NBA’s investigation into Ja Morant might have a bigger impact on the league than anyone initially thought.

Morant has been under a microscope lately, with the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver opening an investigation that could lead to another suspension after he was seen in a video appearing to wave a gun while sitting in a car. The 23-year-old served an eight-game suspension in March after a separate video showed him with a gun in a club, with the Memphis Grizzlies suspending him from all team activities as he awaits NBA discipline.

Silver expressed “shock” over the most recent video, leading to Morant issuing a statement taking responsibility for his actions and pledging to work on himself. That doesn’t appear to be enough for the league’s commissioner, with Silver providing a harrowing update Thursday.

“We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information,” Silver said, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.”

Silver added the league expects to reveal the punishment for Morant as soon as the NBA Finals concludes.

“I don’t think we yet know what it will take to change his behavior,” Silver continued, emphasizing the need for Morant, the Grizzlies and people around the young superstar to “create better circumstances” moving forward.

The earliest possible date for a Morant suspension would be June 10, with Game 7 of the NBA Finals scheduled for June 18. It seems as though that week-long stretch should be when we find out what Morant’s future looks like.