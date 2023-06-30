The Boston Red Sox failed to stop the bleeding on Thursday night, losing to the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park to drop a season-high fifth straight contest this season.

To make matters worse amid a cold stretch at the plate for Boston, starting pitcher Brayan Bello supplied seven no-hit innings which the Red Sox couldn’t capitalize on, pouring salt into an already growing wound. The offense, in scoring zero runs of support, notched a 1.8-run average in its last eight games played.

“It’s frustrating, right,” outfielder Alex Verdugo told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Bello came out here, pitched a hell of a game and it just felt like — all the way to the eighth inning — felt like we were in it. I mean, we were in it the whole game, really. 2-0 is nothing, but the fact that Bello did what he did, kept them at no hits for so long.”

On the offensive side of the diamond, the Red Sox had no response in place to challenge Miami’s pitching staff, which held Boston to three runs throughout the series — the Marlins outscored the Red Sox, 18-3.

Boston collected just four base hits — all singles — while striking out 14 times and going 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position in the series finale with Miami.

“That’s one of the ones that as an offense, me personally, I’m upset. I’m upset,” Verdugo explained. “We could’ve done some stuff maybe to work some counts better or picked up (Jesús Luzardo’s) trend a little bit quicker and made an adjustment, but that’s how this game goes.”